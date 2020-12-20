Bezant Price Up 2.5% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $5.27 million and $100,794.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00373999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025905 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

