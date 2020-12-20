Aventus (AVT) Price Tops $0.11

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $661,873.78 and approximately $60,979.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00373999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

