Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.12

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.94. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 920,948 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.47.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

