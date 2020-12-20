Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.11. Paradise shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paradise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.