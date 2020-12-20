UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNCRY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

