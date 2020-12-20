Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

