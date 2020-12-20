GET Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,263.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $113,263.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373308 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025933 BTC.

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

