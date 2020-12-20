Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $45,145.38 and $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,081,445 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

