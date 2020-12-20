Gala Price Tops $0.0003 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Gala has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $13,821.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00149397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.72 or 0.00795587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00179285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00373441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00119262 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.