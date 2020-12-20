Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CCU opened at $15.53 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

