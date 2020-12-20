Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CCU opened at $15.53 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
