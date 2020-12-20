VisionX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00148512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00774007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00178224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00119947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075637 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

