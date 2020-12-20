People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $12.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of PBCT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

