0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 7.5% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $846,417.26 and approximately $11,801.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00370205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025886 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

