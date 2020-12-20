Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

