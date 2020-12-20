The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.92

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and traded as high as $114.00. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at $110.70, with a volume of 31,142 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.07. The stock has a market cap of £40.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.57.

About The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

