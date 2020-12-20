FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FOMO shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 65,224,541 shares.

FOMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site for cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 20219. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Geneva, Illinois.

