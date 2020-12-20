Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.30. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 416,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 26.33.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Bunka bought 195,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that changes the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules.

