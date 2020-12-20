FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.71. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 47,800 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

