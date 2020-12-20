Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on February 1st

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by 53.8% over the last three years.

DRI opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

