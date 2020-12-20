renBTC Trading Up 21.1% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $327.40 million and $2.73 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for $23,488.06 or 0.99759715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00149512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00784405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00179424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00119446 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,939 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.