Comparing ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) & Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ALLETE and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE 15.33% 7.29% 3.07% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

ALLETE has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ALLETE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALLETE and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE $1.24 billion 2.53 $185.60 million $3.33 18.12 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.50 $567.40 million $2.31 22.10

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ALLETE. ALLETE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ALLETE and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE 1 3 1 0 2.00 Alliant Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

ALLETE currently has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than ALLETE.

Dividends

ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ALLETE pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ALLETE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats ALLETE on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 660 megawatt of wind energy generation. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 158 substations with a total capacity of 8,875 megavoltamperes. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

