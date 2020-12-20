AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of AVAV opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 105.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 73,723 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

