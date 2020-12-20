Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.74

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and traded as high as $21.15. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 27,788 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

