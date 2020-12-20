Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and CarlÃ©s mines located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.