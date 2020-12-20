Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,005.51

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,005.51 and traded as high as $1,046.00. Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at $1,039.50, with a volume of 1,143,476 shares traded.

GVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) target price on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain PLC (GVC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -38.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 885.45.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

