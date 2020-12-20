Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.60. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,684,505 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

