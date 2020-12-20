GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.49

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $18.75. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 198,164 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

