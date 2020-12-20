Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $702,793.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00369358 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025732 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

