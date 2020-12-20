Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.02 Million

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $20.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.52 million and the highest is $20.41 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.91 million, with estimates ranging from $81.25 million to $83.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $314.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.91. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

