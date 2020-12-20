Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.58 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $105.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 368,937 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

