$930,000.00 in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850,000.00. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

