Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock opened at C$35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.95.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

