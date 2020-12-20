Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $4.09. Highway shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 6,919 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Highway alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.