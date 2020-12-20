Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.39

Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as low as $14.11. Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 40,306 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.39. The firm has a market cap of £10.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

