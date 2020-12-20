Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 18,518,614 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.23.

Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.