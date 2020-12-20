Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 40,841 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 25.95% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.