Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.76

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.76 and traded as low as $31.06. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) shares last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 732,290 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.76.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

