TRAXIA (TM2) Market Cap Tops $13,468.26

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 8% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $13,468.26 and $2.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00148325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.00771553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00177998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00120189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075575 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

