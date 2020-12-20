Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $67.17

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,900,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

