ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $807,857.64

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $807,857.64 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

