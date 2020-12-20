Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

