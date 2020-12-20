Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.06

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $12.38. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 5,867,059 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.06. The stock has a market cap of £155.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

