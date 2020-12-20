LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $415.62

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $415.62 and traded as high as $511.80. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) shares last traded at $502.90, with a volume of 388,090 shares changing hands.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €508.67 ($598.43).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €473.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €415.62.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

