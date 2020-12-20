Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.17

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.17 and traded as high as $52.20. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 8,887,453 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.17. The company has a market cap of C$77.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1,902.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian Lawson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,111,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,013,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,062,528.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

