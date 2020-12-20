Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of RPAI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

