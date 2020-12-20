Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.