Strs Ohio Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $140.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.