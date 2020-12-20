Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100,302.27

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Chronologic has a market cap of $100,302.27 and $600.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00148012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00774008 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00177517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00377413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00120760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00076001 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,639 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

