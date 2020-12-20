Sei Investments Co. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

