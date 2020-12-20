EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $7,100,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $346.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $359.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.